Transgender Teen Killed in Georgia; 1...

Transgender Teen Killed in Georgia; 14th Trans Murder Victim of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Ava Le'Ray Barrin, 17, of Athens, Ga., has become the 14th transgender homicide victim of 2017, and she is also the youngest. All have been transgender women of color.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16) 16 hr Papa john 3
Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16) 16 hr Papa john 2
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC