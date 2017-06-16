Thornton named Chancellor for United Methodist Church
Local attorney and City of LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton was named Conference Chancellor for the North Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a ceremony on Tuesday, during the opening session of the 2017 Annual Conference in Athens, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LaGrange Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC