Suspect in Athens standoff warned he would - kill all the police that he can'
The man who engaged local police in an armed standoff Thursday had once served prison time in Texas, where he said he belonged to a gang and that he had killed a man. It's true that 49-year-old Benjamin Leonard Blackburn had once been imprisoned after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Athens-Clarke County police.
