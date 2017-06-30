Suspect in Athens standoff warned he ...

Suspect in Athens standoff warned he would - kill all the police that he can'

13 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The man who engaged local police in an armed standoff Thursday had once served prison time in Texas, where he said he belonged to a gang and that he had killed a man. It's true that 49-year-old Benjamin Leonard Blackburn had once been imprisoned after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

