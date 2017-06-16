Statham artist with flair for color and cowboy ways wins award at OCAF show
Amy Watts is an artist whose painting "I'll Fly Away" was inspired by an old hymnal by the same name. The acrylic piece - with a gallery of colors - won the People's Choice Award at the 2017 Members Exhibit now showing at the Oconee Cultural Arts Center in Watkinsville.
