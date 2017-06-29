Star Spangled Classic, with fireworks...

Star Spangled Classic, with fireworks, set for Saturday in downtown Athens

5 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Star Spangled Classic, an Independence Day weekend celebration including food, music and fireworks, is coming to downtown Athens on Saturday. In addition to a $63,150 outlay from the Athens-Clarke County government, sponsors for the event are the Athens Downtown Development Authority; Blasingame, Birch, Garrard & Ashley, Landmark Properties, Cox Media, the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau, Athens First Bank & Trust, BB&T, The Classic Center, DePalma's, Flagpole Magazine, Hyatt Place, Aurum, The Commercial Bank, Creature Comforts, First American Bank & Trust, Frontier, Jackson Spalding, The Globe, Heery's, Heery's Too, Kum's, Moss-Heery LLC, The Red Zone and Silver Dollar.

