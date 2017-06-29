Star Spangled Classic, with fireworks, set for Saturday in downtown Athens

The Star Spangled Classic, an Independence Day weekend celebration including food, music and fireworks, is coming to downtown Athens on Saturday. In addition to a $63,150 outlay from the Athens-Clarke County government, sponsors for the event are the Athens Downtown Development Authority; Blasingame, Birch, Garrard & Ashley, Landmark Properties, Cox Media, the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau, Athens First Bank & Trust, BB&T, The Classic Center, DePalma's, Flagpole Magazine, Hyatt Place, Aurum, The Commercial Bank, Creature Comforts, First American Bank & Trust, Frontier, Jackson Spalding, The Globe, Heery's, Heery's Too, Kum's, Moss-Heery LLC, The Red Zone and Silver Dollar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.