Speeder nabbed in Athens and held for auto theft charge
Robert Samuel Fuqua, 30, of North Finley Street was arrested Sunday night after his car was stopped for speeding on the Athens Perimeter and a computer check revealed he was wanted in Gwinnett County on an auto theft charge, Athens-Clarke County police said.
