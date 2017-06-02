Shoplifting incident at Best Buy leads to drug charges against Athens woman
An investigation into a shoplifting incident at Best Buy recently led to felony drug charges against an Athens woman and shoplifting charges against two others, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies charged Donna Shante Smith, 26, of Evans Street with possession of cocaine and controlled substances with intent to distribute, along with possession of marijuana and crossing a guard line with drugs.
