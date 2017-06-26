Region leaders discuss possible refer...

Region leaders discuss possible referendum

Leaders from 12 area counties were scheduled to gather in Athens last week to discuss a possible one-cent shared transportation tax. Madison County commissioners recently voted to include a referendum on a November ballot for a one-cent region transportation special purpose local option sale tax .

