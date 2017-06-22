QuikTrip plan gets OK from airport officials

Athens-Ben Epps Airport Authority members have approved aspects of the plans for a QuikTrip convenience store and gas station related to its presence within an airport overlay zone at its proposed Oconee Street site. QuikTrip is seeking a rezoning of 2.58 acres on Oconee Street at Elbert Street near the Athens Perimeter interchange with Oconee Street.

