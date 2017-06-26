Public can safely view Aug. 21 eclips...

Public can safely view Aug. 21 eclipse through telescopes at City Hall

22 hrs ago

Athens' Sandy Creek Nature Center will bring telescopes downtwown to City Hall for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse and make them available to the public for eclipse-watching. Those who are planning to watch on their own can now buy eclipse glasses at a handful of sites around Athens, including the Athens-Clarke County Library, Sandy Creek Nature Center and Mama Sid's Pizza on Barnett Shoals Road, according to Maurice Snook, known to thousands of area school children as "Mr. Science."

Start the conversation

