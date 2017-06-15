Prosecutors seek separate trials in UGA student attempted murder case
More than one year after an Athens man and his teenage accomplice allegedly robbed, kidnapped and tried to murder a University of Georgia student, prosecutors are seeking separate trials for the defendants. After robbing and beating 19-year-old Robert Collins on Feb. 4, 2016 authorities said the suspects forced the student into the trunk of his own car and drove him to a location where they tried to kill him.
