Prosecutors seek separate trials in UGA student attempted murder case

More than one year after an Athens man and his teenage accomplice allegedly robbed, kidnapped and tried to murder a University of Georgia student, prosecutors are seeking separate trials for the defendants. After robbing and beating 19-year-old Robert Collins on Feb. 4, 2016 authorities said the suspects forced the student into the trunk of his own car and drove him to a location where they tried to kill him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.