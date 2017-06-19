Port City Deliveries ferries fresh restaurant fare to diners' doors

Port City Deliveries is neither Mobile's first nor its only third-party food-delivery service, but its owners say that they're trying to revolutionize the experience, one satisfied patron at a time. "Our professionalism and the friendliness of our drivers really set us apart," said AJ McLendon, who launched the venture in October 2016 with partners John Kozachyn and Stephen Pereyda.

