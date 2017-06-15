PHOTOS: The Rose of Athens Theatre Performs The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Stage Manager Mitch Clayton moves the set into place after rain forced the play to move indoors two hours before showtime of the Rose of Athens Theatre performance of William Shakespeare's The Two Gentlemen of Verona at the Jittery Joe's roaster in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The play runs through June 18. Stage Manager Mitch Clayton moves the set into place after rain forced the play to move indoors two hours before showtime of the Rose of Athens Theatre performance of William Shakespeare's The Two Gentlemen of Verona at the Jittery Joe's roaster in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.