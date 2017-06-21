PHOTOS: Athens Rotary Club Annual Public Safety Awards
Communications Officer Allison Kirk of the Athens-Clarke County 911 Center receives a Certificate of Recognition for Contributions to the 911 Communications Profession during the Athens Rotary ClubOs annual Public Safety Awards at the Athens Country Club in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Communications Officer Cindy Jones of the UGA 911 Communications Center receives the award for Athens rotary 911 Communications officer of the year 2017 during the Athens Rotary ClubOs annual Public Safety Awards at the Athens Country Club in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
