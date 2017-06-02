Oconee man charged in slow car chase ...

Oconee man charged in slow car chase through 2 counties

A Bishop man led a fleet of more than a dozen patrol units on a slow pursuit from Athens to Bishop on Thursday night following an attempted traffic stop for a faulty tail light. When the chase entered Oconee County - where Athens-Clarke police units were joined by six Oconee County units - the pursuing vehicle, with its tires blown out, traveled several miles at speeds of 25 to 40 mph before it stopped near Bishop, according to Athens-Clarke police and Oconee County sheriff's reports.

