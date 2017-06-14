Movies Now Playing in Athens

Movies Now Playing in Athens

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

"Baywatch": In the hit-and-miss tradition of turning old TV shows into edgy comedy films , the '90s California beach patrol has been resuscitated by stars Dwayne Johnson , Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario , and features requisite cameos by David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. 1 hr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC