Movies Now Playing in Athens

In this image released by Disney, Anthony De La Torre portrays a young Jack Sparrow in a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." "Alien: Covenant": Original "Alien" director Ridley Scott's 2012 return to the sci-fi horror series with "Prometheus" was met with divisive fan reception but was a much-needed restart for the franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.