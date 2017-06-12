More on Caterpillar and lobbying...

Shareholders Want Caterpillar Lobbying Report to Explain Company Priorities Investor Alert: Caterpillar Shareholders Urged to Vote for Proposal #8 for Transparency in Lobbying New Political Climate Offers Opportunities for Manufacturing Giant to Address Legislative and Regulatory Concerns to Increase Shareholder Value Athens, GA / Washington, D.C. - At this week's Caterpillar annual shareholder meeting, the National Center for Public Policy Research's Free Enterprise Project is asking company investors to support FEP's shareholder resolution asking the heavy equipment manufacturer to report on how and why it chooses its lobbying priorities.

