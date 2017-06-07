Man tries to flee Athens police
Tony Glenn Jr., 25, of Laurel Drive was arrested on multiple drug charges early Sunday morning after he was found asleep in a Jeep in a ditch off Kathwood Drive, Athens-Clarke County police said. When rousing Glenn at about 5:10 a.m., police said that the suspect repeatedly tried starting his vehicle to drive away and officers had to pull him from the Jeep.
