Man tries to flee Athens police

19 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Tony Glenn Jr., 25, of Laurel Drive was arrested on multiple drug charges early Sunday morning after he was found asleep in a Jeep in a ditch off Kathwood Drive, Athens-Clarke County police said. When rousing Glenn at about 5:10 a.m., police said that the suspect repeatedly tried starting his vehicle to drive away and officers had to pull him from the Jeep.

Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

