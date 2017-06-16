Man sentenced to 18 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for Athens homeless camp slaying

5 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A homeless man this week was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the April 2016 stabbing death of 28-year-old Andrea Christine Harris of Winder. Isaac Lee Johnson, 56, was facing charges of malice and felony murder, but jurors on May 26 found him guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter during a five-day trial in Clarke County Superior Court.

