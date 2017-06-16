Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for Athens homeless camp slaying
A homeless man this week was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the April 2016 stabbing death of 28-year-old Andrea Christine Harris of Winder. Isaac Lee Johnson, 56, was facing charges of malice and felony murder, but jurors on May 26 found him guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter during a five-day trial in Clarke County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC