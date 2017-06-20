Man arrested for urinating on Athens ...

Man arrested for urinating on Athens sidewalk

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Donald Henry Klingel, 63, was arrested Monday afternoon for urinating on the sidewalk in front of Brown's Barber Shop on North Hull Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. The arresting officer noted in the police report that there had been "multiple" complaints about Klingel urinating and defecating on sidewalks downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Clarke County was issued at June 21 at 11:03AM EDT

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,712 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC