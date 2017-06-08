Man acting up at Athens Starbucks arrested on Barrow warrant
David Lamar Mullinax, 30, of Atlanta Avenue was arrested in downtown Athens early Wednesday on a warrant issued in Barrow County, Athens-Clarke County police said. Acting at the behest of employees at the College Avenue Starbucks, police said they ran identity checks on people the employees wished to have barred from the establishment.
