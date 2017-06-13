Judge Stephens re-elected to board of Georgia bar
Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Lawton E. Stephens of Athens has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 49,000-member State Bar of Georgia. The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia's judicial circuits.
