Georgia prison guards killed by inmates; 1 suspect from Comer; manhunt on
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Athens area have mobilized to assist in a search for two state prisoners whom authorities said killed two state prison guards early Tuesday in Putnam County. The suspects were identified as Ricky Alan Dubose, 24, of Roy Woods Road, Comer, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, who had a Macon address, but prison records show he is from Lewisburg, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC