Erratic driving leads to DUI arrest in Athens

Walter Thomas Gaddis, 43, of Statham was arrested for alleged drunken driving early Saturday morning after his car was stopped for traveling erratically on Athens West Parkway, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police were alerted to a possible problem about 2:40 a.m. because of a group of people who were yelling at Gaddis to just park his car outside of a West Broad Street tavern.

