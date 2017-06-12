Erratic driving leads to DUI arrest in Athens
Walter Thomas Gaddis, 43, of Statham was arrested for alleged drunken driving early Saturday morning after his car was stopped for traveling erratically on Athens West Parkway, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police were alerted to a possible problem about 2:40 a.m. because of a group of people who were yelling at Gaddis to just park his car outside of a West Broad Street tavern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC