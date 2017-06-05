Eclipse will mean longer school day for Clarke students
That's the day of a total eclipse of the sun, which peaks at 2:38 p.m., eight minutes after the normal dismissal time for Clarke County elementary schools. Rather than send children home on buses in the dark, the district plans to delay busing until the sun returns, said Jack Parish, the school district's interim superintendent.
