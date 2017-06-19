EBSCO Information Services announces ...

EBSCO Information Services announces 2017 EBSCO Solar Grant winners

June 23, 2017 - EBSCO Information Services is awarding its 2017 EBSCO Solar grant to the Athens-Clarke County Library in Athens, Georgia and The Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling, Illinois. The grants will provide each library with $100,000 to pay for the installation of a solar array.

