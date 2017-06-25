East Clayton building to get makeover...

East Clayton building to get makeover with $10,000 ADDA grant

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The two-story building at 121 E. Clayton St., between Kum's Fashions and Aurum Studios in downtown Athens, will be getting a makeover with help from a $10,000 facade improvement grant from the Athens Downtown Development Authority. Downtown businessman and attorney Russell Edwards said renovations to the building will include construction of two 2-bedroom apartments on the upper floor, each comprising approximately 1,000 square feet.

