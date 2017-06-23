Drug task force arrests man at Athens...

Drug task force arrests man at Athens complex

The Northeast Georgia regional Drug Task Force on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home at Oak Hill Apartments where they made one arrest and seized an undisclosed amount of marijuana, prescription pills and a stolen gun, Athens-Clarke County police said. Freddie Lamar Johnson, 33, of Nellie B Avenue was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, two of which had been issued locally for failure to appear in court on a burglary charge and a probation violation from a possession of marijuana conviction, according to the Clarke County Jail's website.

