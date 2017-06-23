Drug task force arrests man at Athens complex
The Northeast Georgia regional Drug Task Force on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home at Oak Hill Apartments where they made one arrest and seized an undisclosed amount of marijuana, prescription pills and a stolen gun, Athens-Clarke County police said. Freddie Lamar Johnson, 33, of Nellie B Avenue was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, two of which had been issued locally for failure to appear in court on a burglary charge and a probation violation from a possession of marijuana conviction, according to the Clarke County Jail's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC