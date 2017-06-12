Concert Review: The B-52s and The Romantics party at Wolf Trap
The B-52s stopped by Wolf Trap's Filene Center and caused a shimmy-and-shake outbreak among a sweaty but appreciative crowd Sunday night. The New Wave and punk legends from Athens, Georgia, celebrating 40 years of delivering an infectious dance grove, presented 15 of their most popular, as well as quirkiest, songs over a breezy 75-minute set.
