Comprehensive plan steering committee to meet Monday

The steering committee directing development of a state-mandated 10-year update of Athens-Clarke County's comprehensive plan will hold its first meeting 5 p.m. Monday in the auditorium of the Governmental Building at 120 W. Dougherty St. in downtown Athens. Comprehensive planning by local governments, along with the 10-year updates to those planning efforts, are mandated by the Georgia Planning Act, state legislation enacted in 1989 requiring local governments to chart a course for the overall growth and development of their communities in accordance with planning standards developed by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

