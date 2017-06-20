Comprehensive plan committee serious about public input
Wherever else they may go in leading a state-mandated 10-year update to Athens-Clarke County's comprehensive plan, it's clear the 15-member steering committee is serious about gathering public input in guiding how the county government moves the community into its future. The committee, comprised of the county planning commission, a county commissioner, a second county commissioner who is co-chairing the Envision Athens initiative, the county's planning director, its economic development director and its Housing & Community Development Department director, spent close to half of its two-hour inaugural meeting Monday talking about how best to gather public input for the plan update.
