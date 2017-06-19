Commission to hear recommendations on animal control, intown residential parking
Athens-Clarke County commissioners will take a first official look at proposed changes to two local quality-of-life measures - one governing animal control, the second offering opportunities to restrict parking in qualified intown residential neighborhoods - at their agenda-setting meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Athens. In December, commissioners approved changes to the animal control ordinance allowing pet owners to use electronic fences - underground installations that deliver a shock to animals crossing an electronic barrier - as an acceptable means of confining animals.
