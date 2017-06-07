Commission limits Classic Center, CVB claim on hotel-motel tax dollars

In this March file photo, Kelly Probst, left, and Shawn Butcher perform during "Dancing With the Athens Stars" at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. Butcher, owner of a downtown Athens restaurant, was among the people who spoke at Tuesday's Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting in favor of the downtown performance space claiming a full measure of its share of local hotel-motel tax revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.