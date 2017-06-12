Chef for Athens' LongHorn reaches finals in grilling competition

Auburn resident Fidelmar "Fidi" Rodriguez is a finalist for LongHorn Steakhouse's Steak Master Series, a culinary competition where the restaurant's top-performing grill experts vie for the coveted title of Steak Master. Rodriguez, a grill master at the LongHorn Steakhouse at 2170 W. Broad St. in Athens, will advance to the final round taking place at the restaurant's headquarters in Orlando, Fla., to compete in front of top executives for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.

