Chef for Athens' LongHorn reaches fin...

Chef for Athens' LongHorn reaches finals in grilling competition

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Auburn resident Fidelmar "Fidi" Rodriguez is a finalist for LongHorn Steakhouse's Steak Master Series, a culinary competition where the restaurant's top-performing grill experts vie for the coveted title of Steak Master. Rodriguez, a grill master at the LongHorn Steakhouse at 2170 W. Broad St. in Athens, will advance to the final round taking place at the restaurant's headquarters in Orlando, Fla., to compete in front of top executives for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC