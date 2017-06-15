Brother and sister arrested in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police said they arrested a man on an out-of-county assault warrant at his home on Star Drive Tuesday afternoon and then arrested his teenage sister after she got upset and allegedly behaved aggressively toward officers. Members of the local police Crime Suppression Unit went to the home of 31-year-old Brandon Markquel Minus to serve him with the Stephens County aggravated assault warrant, and because his alleged offense involved a firearm, police surrounded the home with weapons drawn, including a rifle, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC