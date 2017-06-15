Brother and sister arrested in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police said they arrested a man on an out-of-county assault warrant at his home on Star Drive Tuesday afternoon and then arrested his teenage sister after she got upset and allegedly behaved aggressively toward officers. Members of the local police Crime Suppression Unit went to the home of 31-year-old Brandon Markquel Minus to serve him with the Stephens County aggravated assault warrant, and because his alleged offense involved a firearm, police surrounded the home with weapons drawn, including a rifle, according to police.

