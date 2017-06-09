Black Kids Announce First New Album In 10 Years + Single Out Today

Black Kids have returned with their new track "Obligatory Drugs", the first release since their 2008 debut album Partie Traumatic. The single appears on their forthcoming sophomore album Rookie, out September 15. Black Kids are also launching today a pre-sale on Pledge Music, where fans can pre-order signed physical product as well as special, limited edition items Black Kids will be rolling out between now and release date.

