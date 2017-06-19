AthFest kicks off Tuesday with LaughFest

AthFest kicks off Tuesday with LaughFest

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Comedian Shane Mauss is headlining LaughFest with a show 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Georgia Theatre in Athens. The show, "A Good Trip," is described as a mixture of comedy, science and psychedelics.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Clarke County was issued at June 20 at 3:19AM EDT

