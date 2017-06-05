Athens woman who ran - slave house' receives 40-year sentence
Emma Lois Heard and Ronald Overton McKinney operated an illegal personal care facility in this home on Landor Drive. File/Staff A 56-year-old Athens woman recently received a 40-year sentence for running an illegal personal care home where she kept disabled adult victims in the basement under what authorities described as deplorable conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC