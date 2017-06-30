Athens woman punched her mother, police say
Alyson Simone-Nicole Allen, 28, was arrested Wednesday evening after punching her mother in the face and allegedly pulling a gun on the 45-year-old victim, Athens-Clarke County police said. The victim reportedly went to a trailer her two daughters share at the Hallmark Estates mobile home park to pick up some mail, according to police.
