Athens woman punched her mother, police say

Alyson Simone-Nicole Allen, 28, was arrested Wednesday evening after punching her mother in the face and allegedly pulling a gun on the 45-year-old victim, Athens-Clarke County police said. The victim reportedly went to a trailer her two daughters share at the Hallmark Estates mobile home park to pick up some mail, according to police.

