Athens woman charged for armed robbery of eastside convenience store
Authorities recently arrested a 33-year-old Athens woman in connection with an armed robbery at an eastside convenience store earlier this month. Rosel Renae Brightwell of Rolling Ridge Drive was arrested late Sunday afternoon on warrants charging her with armed robbery and aggravated assault for the alleged robbery at Murphy Express on Lexington Road.
