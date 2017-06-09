Athens woman accused of sexually abusing daughter to further her own prostitution sentenced

An Athens woman recently received a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges she sexually abused her 8-year-old daughter to further her own career as a prostitute. Destiny Delana Rosenberger had been set to begin trial this week, but on May 22 she entered into a plea agreement with the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Office in which she will serve 20 years in prison and the balance of her sentence on probation, according to documents filed in Clarke County Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.