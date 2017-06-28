Athens teen's shooting death linked to feud between transgender groups, police say
The weekend fatal shooting of a teen at an apartment complex near downtown Athens was the culmination of a feud between two transgender groups, Athens-Clarke County police confirmed Wednesday. Rayquann Deonte Jernigan, 17, who was known to friends by the chosen name of Ava Le'Ray Barrin, was killed Sunday morning by a single gunshot fired by 21-year-old Jalen Breon Brown in the parking lot of Riverview Apartments on College Avenue, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|Papa john
|3
|Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16)
|7 hr
|Papa john
|2
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC