Athens teen's shooting death linked to feud between transgender groups, police say

The weekend fatal shooting of a teen at an apartment complex near downtown Athens was the culmination of a feud between two transgender groups, Athens-Clarke County police confirmed Wednesday. Rayquann Deonte Jernigan, 17, who was known to friends by the chosen name of Ava Le'Ray Barrin, was killed Sunday morning by a single gunshot fired by 21-year-old Jalen Breon Brown in the parking lot of Riverview Apartments on College Avenue, police said.

