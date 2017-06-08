Athens police continue to dismantle major shoplifting ring that targeted area retailers
Athens-Clarke County police this week announced they continued to dismantle a shoplifting ring that is believed responsible for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local retailers for re-sale at flea markets and elsewhere on the black market. On Wednesday, police disclosed they had arrested two more suspected ring members at Georgia Square Mall on May 23, three months after they caught the first suspects stealing dozens of boxes of laundry detergent from Kroger in north Athens.
