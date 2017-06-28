Athens officer recognizes alleged phone thief
Zachary Ryan Rainwater, 31, of Florida was arrested Friday for stealing an iPhone 7 valued at $800 from an employee at Etienne Brasserie on East Broad Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. The employee told police the phone went missing from the bar area when she went to the kitchen, police said.
