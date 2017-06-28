Athens man nearly hits officer with truck
Corey Tradon Williams, 34, of Leann Drive was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he fled from a police officer who wanted to speak to him about not obeying directions at an accident scene and he threw marijuana from his truck, Athens-Clarke-County police said. Williams was attempting to turn his pickup onto Danielsville Road from Pine Lane Drive, but was being held up by the officer who was directing traffic at the intersection due to an accident, police said.
