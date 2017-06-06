Athens man kicks patrol car following arrest

Robert Devaughn Smith, 43, of Trail Creek Street was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with a disturbance at Bethel Midtown Village, Athens-Clarke County police said. Officers on patrol at the complex were trying to find out why Smith and another man were yelling at each other, when Smith allegedly gave a fictitious name and disobeyed commands to stop walking away, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.