Athens man indicted for shooting Athens gang member

A grand jury this week indicted an Athens man on charges he shot a purported street gang member who allegedly tried to rob him. Demarquemis Deion Williams, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission on a felony, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.