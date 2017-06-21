Athens man indicted for shooting Athe...

Athens man indicted for shooting Athens gang member

6 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A grand jury this week indicted an Athens man on charges he shot a purported street gang member who allegedly tried to rob him. Demarquemis Deion Williams, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission on a felony, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

