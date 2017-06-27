Athens man indicted for 2015 convenie...

Athens man indicted for 2015 convenience store armed robbery

Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Clarke County grand jury recently indicted a 28-year-old Athens man on charges connected with a 2015 armed robbery of a convenience store on Winterville Road. One week after Airport Minit Market was robbed by three masked men in December 2015, Keith Mario Smith was identified as one of robbers, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

