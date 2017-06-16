Athens man had 2016 violent run-in wi...

Athens man had 2016 violent run-in with prison escapee's Ghostface Gangsters

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A prison-based white supremacist gang this week was in the news after one of its purported members from Madison County made an escape from a prison bus in which two corrections officers were killed. The criminal organization known as the Ghostface Gangsters was already known to police in Athens, who in September 2016 investigated a report that members of that gang allegedly stabbed another man in a brutal assault inside a home in a neighborhood off Commerce road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC