Athens man had 2016 violent run-in with prison escapee's Ghostface Gangsters

A prison-based white supremacist gang this week was in the news after one of its purported members from Madison County made an escape from a prison bus in which two corrections officers were killed. The criminal organization known as the Ghostface Gangsters was already known to police in Athens, who in September 2016 investigated a report that members of that gang allegedly stabbed another man in a brutal assault inside a home in a neighborhood off Commerce road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.